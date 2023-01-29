Several people shot at Greensboro nightclub

Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on Market Street in reference to a shooting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro.

Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street in reference to a shooting Sunday, just before 3 a.m.

Investigators found several gunshot victims, they were all taken to the hospital.

Their injuries range from stable to life-threatening.

No suspect information is available from Greensboro police. We also do not know the number of people shot at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

