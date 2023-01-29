x
Several people shot at Greensboro nightclub

Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on Market Street in reference to a shooting.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro.

Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street in reference to a shooting Sunday, just before 3 a.m. 

Investigators found several gunshot victims, they were all taken to the hospital.

Their injuries range from stable to life-threatening.

No suspect information is available from Greensboro police. We also do not know the number of people shot at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

