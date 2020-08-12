A Pilot Mountain woman killed her husband and called deputies, investigators say. They arrested her for murder.

An investigation is underway, but 47-year-old Carrie Leigh Whitaker was arrested for killing Ronald Alan Clark, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Surry County deputies found Carrie Leigh Whitaker, 47, at the scene after she shot Ronald Alan Clark and called law enforcement, officials said. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Nichols Road on Monday, Dec. 7, SCSO officials said.

Investigators said Whitaker was married to Clark.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Clark had already died from a gunshot wound, SCSO officials said. They arrested Whitaker on murder charges after learning she was the shooter, SCSO officials said.