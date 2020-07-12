'I would like the whole world to be protected' | COVID-19 vaccine trial participant shares his experience

A Davie County man participated in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial in Winston-Salem. He said he tested twice for antibodies and showed immunity from the virus.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many are anxiously awaiting the approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine but a Davie County man says he's among those who already had it in clinical trials.

"I feel that I'm protected but really I would like the whole world to be protected so we can move on from this," Greg Baycot said.

The Mocksville resident said he took a shot--literally--in the hopes of ending the pandemic.

He said he participated in Pfizer's vaccine trial at PMG Research of Winston-Salem, where he's done other clinical trials in the past.

He said he got the first of two shots in the middle of August. The second shot came halfway through September.

The trial is double blind, meaning he had no way to know if he was actually getting the vaccine or a placebo.

Hours after he got each shot, he noticed a reaction.

"It was very similar to a flu shot," Baycot said, "The arm was a little tender, a little sore. I was maybe a little sluggish the next day but (it was) very slight and then it's gone. Then, the second vaccine was a little bit more tender arm and maybe a tad bit more sluggish."

He's felt fine in the months since but his personal doctor got curious when he came in for a physical.

Baycot tested twice for antibodies and both results showed immunity.

Baycot wants everyone to get the vaccine and wants to use his experience to speak to people who are anxious about it.

"There's so much misinformation out there. I'm here, I'm truthful, I'm telling you exactly what happened to me and hopefully, my body is like all the other folks in the country and they will have the same reactions," Baycot said.