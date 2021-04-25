Police arrest man, charge him with string of incidents after homicide investigation leads to a car chase

Asheboro Police said 49-year-old Billy J. Smith Jr. was arrested after leading police on a chase in March.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro Police are investigating after one person is found dead, another arrested on a string of charges after a homicide investigation leads to a car chase.

Police said the call came in Sunday, March 25 just after 2 o'clock in the morning for an unknown medical situation.

Police said they found 55-year-old Sherrie Shaw dead at the home on Brookside Drive in Asheboro. Evidence at the home started a homicide investigation, according to police.

Police identified the suspect in the investigation as Billy J. Smith Jr.

An hour later around 3 a.m., police said a patrol officer spotted the suspect authorities believed could be connected to the investigation.

Police said officers with the Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office were involved in the chase when Smith hit two sheriffs' office patrol cars.

Eventually, the pursuit ended when Smith drove off the roadway on Highway 64 and got stuck in a wooded area, according to police.

Police said Smith tried to run from the vehicle but was caught immediately.

Police said Smith is charged with murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and driving while license revoked.