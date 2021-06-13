Winston-Salem Police investigating after man shot and killed outside a house party Saturday night

Police said they found 31-year-old Direz Shannon shot near the 1000 block of Swaim Woods Lane Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a house party Saturday night.

Police said they responded to a shooting near the 1000 block of Swaim Woods Lane just before 9 p.m., where they found 31-year-old Direz Shannon shot. Forsyth County Emergency Services took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators said Shannon was driving by a large house party on Swaim Woods Lane when he stopped his car and got out.

Police said that's when Shannon and others at the party got into an argument in the street, which led to Shannon being shot.

There were about 100 people at the party, according to the information gathered by the police. Police said a majority of the people left the area before they arrived. Police said the people still at the party when they responded gave officers limited information.

Police said another man at the party was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

Police said this is the 18th homicide as compared to 13 homicides for the same period in 2020.