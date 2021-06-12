Winston-Salem Police investigating after shooting kills 22-year-old man

Police said the shooting happened near the 1500 block of Bruce Street just after 5 p.m. Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating what lead up to a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man Friday evening.

When officers got to the scene, police said they found 22-year-old Tristen Gadberry shot. Police said Forsyth County Emergency Services personnel took Gadberry to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators with WSPD's Criminal Investigations Division are leading the investigating, which police said is still ongoing at this time.

The police department has not released any information on a possible suspect.

Police are working to determine if this incident is related to a shooting that happened later Friday night on E. Devonshire Street that killed one person and injured three others. The incident on E. Devonshire Street happened about 5 hours later just before 10 o'clock Friday night.

This is the 16th homicide as compared to 12 homicides for the same period of time in 2020, according to police.

If you have any information about this case, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

You can also text tips, photos, and videos anonymously to the police department using the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717.