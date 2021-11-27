x
Police investigating shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

Greensboro Police say one person was injured.
Credit: razihusin - stock.adobe.com
Police line do not cross at night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Asberry Courts apartments. 

Investigators said they were called to the complex on South Eugene Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said they found one person with a gunshot wound. They said the person was taken to the hospital and is being treated.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

