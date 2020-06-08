Police looking for vehicle in deadly Greensboro hit-and-run

Greensboro police are looking for whoever was driving the vehicle on the night of a deadly hit-and-run.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run.

Greensboro police said the vehicle is connected to the deadly hit-and-run that happened on West Gate City Boulevard near West Meadowview Road on August 2.

The vehicle looks to be a Chevrolet Express or a GMC Savanna work van with a ladder rack. There are no visible logos or markings and it may have front end damage to the grill, hood and/or bumper.