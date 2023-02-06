'It certainly sounded like a warzone at times' | Chief deputy recalls what it was like to respond to Denton active shooter

Several agencies were called in to help Davidson County deputies during the nearly 12-hour standoff Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENTON, N.C. — It was a night people in Denton won't soon forget.

"It certainly sounded like a war zone at times," said Col. Aundrea Azelton with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The hours long standoff ended with one dead and two others hurt.

Chief deputy, Azelton was one of the many who responded. She says a man shot nearly 200 rounds at law enforcement.

"There would be a rally of rounds, and then there would be a lull and then it would start again," she recalled.

Nine of the bullets hit their armored vehicle.

Azelton says bullets hit three armored vehicles that responded. Law enforcement from several agencies assisted, including Guilford County.

"It's very important that people understand that law enforcement will go as far as we need to go to make sure that everybody is safe," said Guilford County Sheriff, Danny Rogers.

Rogers says that can mean as many responding officers as possible, having people step in when needed.

"Standoffs can go anywhere from thirty minutes to hours. So, you have to be able to have people in place to give people rest," Rogers explained.

Even though Azelton has been in law enforcement for nearly three decades, she says this situation was unique because the shooter was on the move, targeting equipment and people.

"The duration of the event made it particularly trying, troublesome, and created a lot of concern," said Azelton.

Azelton says he even shot down two drones. She's thankful they had armored vehicles to prevent even more death and destruction.