Man arrested after hurting dogs in Randolph County

Randolph County deputies said Keontai Javon McKenzie, 28, was arrested Thursday and faces animal cruelty charges.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is arrested for animal cruelty in Randolph County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded with Randolph County Animal Services to Little Beane Store Road in Seagrove, to a reported animal cruelty incident on June 5.

Randolph County investigators collected evidence and detectives identified 28-year-old Keontai Javon McKenzie as a suspect.

Animal services seized the dogs on the property as a result of the joint investigation.

McKenzie was charged with felony kill animal by starvation and five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Randolph County deputies found McKenzie Thursday and arrested him where he was served his outstanding warrant. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a first appearance in court was set for Friday.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.