Sex offender in Randolph County arrested for child porn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for possessing and producing child pornography.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators took Luis Armando Diaz-Otero into custody at a home on Corvette Drive in Asheboro Thursday.

Investigators said someone tipped off the RCSO's Internet Crimes Against Children division about Diaz-Otero's possession/production of child pornography. The ensuing investigation confirmed Diaz-Otero possessed/produced child pornography.

Diaz-Ortero is charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation also revealed that Diaz-Ortero is a registered sex offender from a crime he committed in another state.