Missing Orange County woman's Facebook deleted, phone calls unanswered

Detectives need help searching for 32-year-old Brenna Dawson, who isn't answering texts or calls from her family.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Brenna Dawson.

Dawson, 32, has not been in contact with her family since January 19. Investigators said her Facebook account has been deleted, and she is not responding to phone calls or text messages.

Dawson is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She drives a 2001 gold Honda with NC registration ZZN-4486. She has been entered into a state database for missing persons.