Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint

Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan pointed a gun at employees and got away with cash.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem said a man robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint on Wednesday.

It happened at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and a black toboggan pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The suspect left with cash in an older model Ford truck.

Police said no one was hurt.

If you have information that can help police, call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

How to report a crime:

Call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800.

Fill out a Crime Stoppers tip form online.

Text a tip to 336-276-1717. You can send tips, photos, and videos directly to the Winston-Salem Police Department using this line. Please note that text tips may not be made anonymously.

