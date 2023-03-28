Rockingham Co. deputies looking for two wanted people

The driver was pulled over and the passenger had outstanding arrest warrants. They were able to elude deputies during the chase.

MADISON, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are looking for two people involved in a police chase on Gideon Grove Church Road in Madison on Monday, March 27 around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies pulled over Jacob Allen Nugent driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Annabelle Steele Whitten in the passenger seat.

Whitten, according to deputies, had several outstanding arrest warrants.

As the deputies approached the car, Nugent put the car in reverse and struck Deputy Walt Paschall in the left arm, according to the sheriff's office.

Nugent then turned the car and tried to hit Paschal and Deputy Jeremy McCollum again as he fled the scene.

The deputies chased them in their patrol cars, but Nugenet and Whitten were able to escape.

Nugent and Whitten mugshots 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Paschal received minor injuries from being hit by Nugnt's car, and McCollum was not hit at all.

Nugent was charged with two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon and other charges related to the pursuit that the sheriff's office did not disclose.

Whitten was charged with Resisting, Obstructing, and Delaying an officer after not following the deputy's commands to get out of the car, in addition to her outstanding warrants.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee's license plate was PMX-9934.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nugent and/or Whitten is encouraged to call 911 and report their location. Or, call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers, where tipsters remain anonymous and can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

