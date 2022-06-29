Seagrove firefighter's wife arrested for first-degree murder

MJ Auman died Saturday. Detectives have charged his wife, Heather Hicks Auman, with murder.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The wife of a Seagrove firefighter has been arrested for first-degree murder in his death.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office said local firefighter "MJ" Mishael James Auman died Saturday.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Ridge Road after a 911 call about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. The caller claimed MJ shot himself. MJ was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives said the investigation revealed that Heather Hicks Auman, 37, killed her husband. Heather was arrested at her home on Wednesday for first-degree murder. She was confined to the Randolph County Jail and was not allowed bond. Her first court appearance is set for Friday.

WFMY News 2 is working to get more information about this case from investigators. We will continue to add updates to this breaking news story.