Crime

One person shot at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, police say. 

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:40 a.m. Monday. 

The victim was found and taken to the hospital was life-threatening injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

