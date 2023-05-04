One person shot at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital was life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

