Have you seen this missing woman? Silver alert issued for 72-year-old Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing woman.

A silver alert was issued Saturday for Jeanne Brown Cross.

Cross was last seen on Tower Road.

She is described by police as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses.

Police said Cross may be driving a blue 2015 Volvo XC70, with a NC license plate reading JDN-5100.

If you have any information about Cross’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

