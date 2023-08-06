x
Crime

Six sex offenders charged in eight days in Alamance County

All six were charged with crimes related to failing to register as a sex offender.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Six sex offenders were arrested and charged within eight days, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The list:

Randy Dewayne Turk

  • Charged with seven counts of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
  • $50,000 secured bond

Wayne Darnell Bumpers

  • Charged with one count of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
  • $30,000 secured bond

Charlie Earl Thrift

  • Charged with one count of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
  • $30,000 secured bond

Randy Ortiz Gonzalez

  • Charged with one count of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
  • $30,000 secured bond

Richard Clay Foreman

  • Charged with two counts of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender 
  • $35,000 secured bond

Patrick Erin McComb

  • Charged with one count of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender (failed to register two social media accounts)
  • $2,500 secured bond

    

