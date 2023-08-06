Six sex offenders charged in eight days in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Six sex offenders were arrested and charged within eight days, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
All six were charged with crimes related to failing to register as a sex offender.
The list:
Randy Dewayne Turk
- Charged with seven counts of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
- $50,000 secured bond
Wayne Darnell Bumpers
- Charged with one count of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
- $30,000 secured bond
Charlie Earl Thrift
- Charged with one count of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
- $30,000 secured bond
Randy Ortiz Gonzalez
- Charged with one count of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
- $30,000 secured bond
Richard Clay Foreman
- Charged with two counts of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender
- $35,000 secured bond
Patrick Erin McComb
- Charged with one count of Felony Failure to Register Sex Offender (failed to register two social media accounts)
- $2,500 secured bond
