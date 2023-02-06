Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting

Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter with second-degree murder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting.

Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said a total of seven people were shot at the nightclub on W. Market Street early January 29. One of them, 36-year-old Cedric Cantrell Monroe, died.

Investigators said a fight broke out inside the club before the shooting.

Currently, the city is doing a safety review of the establishment.

The ALE said it has not had any calls to the club in the past.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

