GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a robbery, Sunday.

Investigators say Starbucks on Pisgah Church Road was robbed after 9 p.m.

Police describe the suspects as three men, with two wearing dark colored and one wearing light colored clothing.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

OTHER STORIES

NC man arrested, charged with soliciting minor by computer: Deputies

'There will never be a greater warrior in our sport' | Coach K, Michael Jordan, and others respond to the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant

Scattered showers Monday

6 shot at party inside Salisbury restaurant after midnight