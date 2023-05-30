14-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Johnia Court shooting in Thomasville, police say

Police said a 14-year-old suspect was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Jeremy Redwine Jr.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said a 14-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly shooting of a teen.

A 15-year-old was shot on May 18th on the 100 block of Johnia Court and died a day later, according to Thomasville police. The call came in around 11 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, officers said they found Jeremy Redwine Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound in the front bedroom of a home.

Police said they initially charged a 14-year-old suspect with possession of a stolen firearm, which was stolen from Winston Salem, North Carolina, and he has since been charged with second-degree murder as of Tuesday.

Redwine Jr's family said he was at a friend's house when it happened.

Emergency crews performed life-save measures until Redwine Jr. was flown to a hospital, where he died a day later.

Police said the 14-year-old suspect was arrested in Thomasville but is being held at the nearest juvenile facility in Alexander County.

