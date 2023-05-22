15-year-old dies from injuries after being shot in the head in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head during a birthday party has died, according to Thomasville Police.
The teen was shot on Thursday, May 18, and died on the evening of Friday, May 19.
Thomasville police confirmed criminal charges are forthcoming, but did not specify who will be charged or what the charges will be.
