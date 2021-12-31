Thomasville police arrest man they say kidnapped and strangled woman

A 45-year-old man faces felony charges after police said he broke into a woman's home, assaulted and restrained her in November.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Thomasville police arrested a man on Thursday, accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Kevin Blue broke into a woman's house then assaulted and restrained her on Nov. 21. The sheriff's office said Blue knew the victim.

Law enforcement officials said the victim got away when someone she knew came into the house and freed her from restraints. Once the victim got away, she called 911. Deputies said Blue left the home before they arrived.

The sheriff's office said it found probable cause while investigating the incident, along with another crime already under investigation.

Blue faces charges for felony strangulation, first-degree kidnapping and other misdemeanor charges. The sheriff's office said Blue is a convicted felon. During the investigation, deputies found guns they said belonged to him. Blue also faces a felony charge of possession of a fireman arm by a convicted felon.

Blue is being held at the Davidson County Detention Center and was denied bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Randolph County District Court.