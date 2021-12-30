'We have to do something' | Guilford County Commission Chair to set mid-January meeting to talk COVID-19 rates

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said he'll be asking for an update from Triad health experts on the impact of COVID-19 in the community in mid-January.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations, Guilford County leaders are looking to get an update on the impact of the virus spread in our community.

Chairman of the Guilford County Commissioners Skip Alston said he's looking at holding an open meeting, Thursday, Jan. 13 with health partners in the community to get an update on the spread of the virus after the holidays.

"We have to do something. We have to talk about this. We can't put our heads in the sand and make like this is going to go away and things are going to get better so I want to hear from health professionals and what they are thinking," he said.

Alston said he will not make a decision on whether to reinstate any restrictions before hearing from the experts.

"We have to take a lot of things into consideration when we implement mandates. Meaning people don’t have an option. We don’t take that power lightly. So we have to evaluate all aspects of what we try to do for the citizens of Guilford County. I want to listen to all sides. I want to be able to justify it," he said.

Alston said the 14-day percent positive average is at 11.6 percent, which is more than double the amount it was when they lifted the mask mandate.

"Now it's time to really look at it. People are dying," he said.

Alston said he wants to give health experts the time to mark their calendars for the meeting and collect the data.

Alston said while the numbers are concerning, it's not really a surprise.