Man killed in Winston-Salem shooting

Police say Treshawn Plater, 22, was shot to death on Thorntons Way.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Thorntons Way.

Police said 22-year-old Treshawn Plater was found lying in the breezeway of the building with a gunshot wound. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A suspect has not been arrested.