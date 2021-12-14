x
Man killed in Winston-Salem shooting

Police say Treshawn Plater, 22, was shot to death on Thorntons Way.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened just after midnight on Thorntons Way. 

Police said 22-year-old Treshawn Plater was found lying in the breezeway of the building with a gunshot wound. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. 

A suspect has not been arrested. 

Plater's death marks the 35th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem so far in 2021, as compared to 29 homicides for the same time period in 2020. 

