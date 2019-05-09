GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men were arrested Wednesday in the death of 27-Year-old Christopher Babunga.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Vincent Jerome Jackson Jr, 24, and Ahshad Tyree Hill-Martin, 20, are each charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of Babunga. Both are currently being held at the Guilford County Jail.

Babunga was shot on August 23, in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane. He later died the next day on August 24.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

