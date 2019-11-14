GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's been nearly five years, and still no arrests in the murder of a Guilford County man.

With the help of Crimestoppers, Guilford County Sheriff's investigators are making a renewed push and public appeal for tips to identify the men responsible for killing Vann Yates in 2015. The reward money now totals $19,000.

Vann Yates, 57, was working in his backyard with a landscaper on the 1600 block of Fairfield Street in High Point on January 21, 2015, which was a Wednesday afternoon.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, Inc Info Wanted: 2015 Homicide of Vann Yates ($17,007 Reward, plus up to $2,000 Reward from Crime Stoppers) These two individuals in this photo are suspects in the homicide of Vann Lee Yates on January...

Authorities said two men came over to Yates and asked to buy some lawn equipment. Detectives say that's when the suspects tried to rob Yates. They say Yates was fatally shot in the chest, and the suspects ran away.

RELATED: Family and friends are remembering the Guilford County man who was killed in an attempted robbery

Homeowner Dies After Being Shot During Attempted Robbery In Yard HIGH POINT, N.C.-- A Guilford County man is dead after he was shot in his yard on Wednesday. Guilford County Sheriff Deputies say Vann Yates, 57, was working in his backyard with a landscaper when two men wearing hooded sweatshirts walked up, asking to buy some lawn equipment.

Deputies used an airplane and K9 units to search the surrounding area for the suspects, but never found them.

Investigators released composite sketches of the men they believe are Yates' killers.

Authorities believe that before killing Yates, the men in the sketches robbed two other people on January 20, 2015, on Prospect Street and Springfield Road. The witnesses in that incident told authorities the suspects were two young men who were armed with handguns.

Composite Sketch Of Suspects Being Sought In The 2015 Vann Yates Homicide

Greensboro Crime Stoppers

Suspect #1 is described as a b/m; 5'06"-5'08"; medium build; dark complexion; early to mid-thirties; wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt; black pants and black shoes. This subject has a scar under his right eye and possibly a slight African or Jamaican accent.

Suspect #2 is described as a b/m; 5'09"; medium build; dark complexion; early to mid-thirties; wearing a black long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt; black pants and black shoes.

Authorities say there is a $17,007 Reward, plus up to $2,000 Reward from Crime Stoppers for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips are anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

911 Call: Fear, Courage Shown By Witness In Homeowners Death

Tips Welcome: Officers Investigating Crime Stopper Tips



