WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested three women following reports of Elder abuse at the Danby House Assisted Living facility back in June.

They say the women were allowing residents to fight each other.

RELATED: Caregiving 101: Who to Call to Report Elder Abuse

Investigators say employees encouraged the fighting and one employee physically assaulted a resident by shoving the resident.

No injuries were reported.

They say Marilyn Latish McKey, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan were all working in patient care roles for the Danby House at the time of the incident.

RELATED: Protect Mom And Dad From Elder Abuse

All three were charged with Assault on an Individual with a Disability and share a court date of November 14, 2019.

RELATED: Nursing Home Assistants Accused of Slapping, Throwing Blind Patient