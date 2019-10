GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating an assault involving a car along West Gate City Boulevard this morning.

They say that a bunch of people were fighting this morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police tell us there are about 6 police cars on the scene right now.

We're staying on top of this developing story and will give you more information as soon as we get it.

If you can help police, call them at 336-574-3573.