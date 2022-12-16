Winston-Salem man charged with felony animal cruelty after dog dies from possible starvation, deputies say

31-year-old Timothy Elisha King is facing a felony after deputies said a dog likely died from starvation from being tied to a clothesline post with a cable.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after a dog dies from being tied to a post, deputies say.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Timothy Elisha King is facing a felony and a misdemeanor for his actions.

Deputies said someone called in a tip about King possibly tethering a dog in a backyard on Nov. 15.

When deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrived, they said they went to go meet up with King. King told investigators the dog died and allowed deputies to walk to the backyard. When they went back there they saw the body of a large brown and white dog still tied to a cable attached to a clothesline post.

Deputies seized the dog’s body and sent it to the Northwestern Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab for a necropsy. The lab results determined that the dog likely died of starvation.

King has been arrested and charged with the following:

one count of felony cruelty to animals for causing the dog to be tortured, mutilated, maimed, cruelly beaten, disfigured, poisoned, or killed

one misdemeanor count of restraining a dog by using a tether

King's bond is $5,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing.