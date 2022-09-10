Greensboro dog that prompted tougher animal cruelty laws in NC dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro dog, who inspired a movement in the animal community, has died, according to her owner.
In August 2009, the Triad met a pit bull mix that would change the face of animal treatment in North Carolina forever. Susie was only three months old when she was found in a Greensboro park fighting for her life after being, burned, beaten and left for dead, sparking the movement for Susie's Law.
Donna Lawrence adopted Susie from the Guilford County Animal Shelter before she and a group of people in the community started pushing towards preventing abusive animal behavior.
Then, Susie's Law did the unthinkable by giving a voice to the animals who were being mistreated. Jail time is now possible for people who commit heinous crimes against animals.
The Susie's Hope organization was created to lend aid, assistance, educate, and foster awareness of animal abuse in the nation.
In part of a statement released on Facebook, Susie's Hope expressed how peacefully Susie transitioned.
"To all my family, friends and fans whom I have loved and so adored. This is Susie, today I crossed over to The Rainbow Bridge. I passed peacefully from my mom’s loving embrace into God’s. I am no longer in any pain. I want you to know my mommy and daddy did everything in their power to keep me here as long as they could. In January, I was only expected to live a few weeks, but through my mom’s determination and unwavering care, I have had 9 amazing and unforgettable months!"