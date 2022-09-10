Greensboro dog that prompted tougher animal cruelty laws in NC dies

Susie's traumatic story of abuse became the stepping stone to providing stricter laws protecting the rights of animals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro dog, who inspired a movement in the animal community, has died, according to her owner.

In August 2009, the Triad met a pit bull mix that would change the face of animal treatment in North Carolina forever. Susie was only three months old when she was found in a Greensboro park fighting for her life after being, burned, beaten and left for dead, sparking the movement for Susie's Law.

Donna Lawrence adopted Susie from the Guilford County Animal Shelter before she and a group of people in the community started pushing towards preventing abusive animal behavior.

Then, Susie's Law did the unthinkable by giving a voice to the animals who were being mistreated. Jail time is now possible for people who commit heinous crimes against animals.

https://youtu.be/BCc7TCmKcwQ To all my family, friends and fans whom I have loved and so adored. This is Susie, today I... Posted by Susie's Hope on Friday, September 9, 2022

The Susie's Hope organization was created to lend aid, assistance, educate, and foster awareness of animal abuse in the nation.

In part of a statement released on Facebook, Susie's Hope expressed how peacefully Susie transitioned.