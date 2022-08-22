Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 20-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, Brandon Denard Crosby was last seen on Burton Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 20-year-old man

A silver alert has been issued for Brandon Denard Crosby.

According to investigators, Crosby was last seen on Burton Street around 4 a.m. last Thursday.

Police describe him as 5 feet and 9 inches tall with medium length hair, brown eyes and no facial har.

Crosby was last seen wearing a black hat, blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black/yellow shoes, and a camouflage backpack.

If you have any information about Crosby’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

