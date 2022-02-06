18-year-old hospitalized after car catches on fire after hitting a tree in Winston-Salem

According to Winston-Salem police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. Sunday on Peace Haven Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 18-year-old Juelz Young was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving caught on fire after hitting a tree Sunday.

According to Winston-Salem police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on Peace Haven Road. Detectives said the 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by Young left the roadway and hit a tree beside Calvary Baptist Church.

Investigators said Young had already been removed from the Dodge Challenger by several people.

Winston-Salem police said he was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Winston-Salem Fire extinguished the fire while officers evacuated Calvary Baptist Church as a safety precaution. Detectives said the vehicle fire was extinguished in a short amount of time.

Police said the initial investigation revealed Young was driving in a careless and reckless manner when the crash happened.

