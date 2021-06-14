Gunshots fired into Winston-Salem police office building, suspect arrested

Someone shot at the Winston-Salem police District One office Monday afternoon. The suspect has been captured by officers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police experienced quite the scare Monday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., someone shot a gun into the police department's District One office complex on North Point Blvd.

The suspect was captured after an exchange of gunfire with police, Lt. Greg Dorn of the WSPD confirmed. The suspect was injured and is being transported to a local hospital.

The shoot-out happened in the Hanes Park area, Lt. Dorn said. Hanes Park is directly adjacent to multiple schools and a YMCA.

There have been no details released concerning how many shots were fired at the police building, the suspect's identity or if anyone was injured. Now, the area is safe and there is no other threat, WSPD officials said.