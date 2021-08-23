61-year-old woman shot and killed in Winston-Salem

Police found the woman inside a home on 14th Street early Sunday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Fourteenth Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, first responders found 61-year-old Donna Blackmon inside a home, where she had been shot.

Blackmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations division took over the homicide investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is the 21st homicide in the city in 2021.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.