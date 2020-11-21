Winston-Salem teen hospitalized after being shot in the face outside Hanes Mall

Winston-Salem police said the incident happened outside Hanes Mall in the mall’s parking lot. The shooting started shortly after a fight.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenaged boy has been shot in the face and is now in the hospital after a fight Saturday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said the incident happened outside Hanes Mall in the mall’s parking lot.

The shooting started after the fight began between a group of teenagers.

Investigators said one teen shot another.

Winston-Salem police said the teen who was shot is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.