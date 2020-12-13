Greensboro woman dies following shooting, death being investigated as a homicide

Greensboro police said after arriving they found two victims each suffering from a gunshot wound, both were taken to the hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old woman has died following a shooting in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Police said Christina Marie Jones of Greensboro died from her injuries after a shooting on the intersection of South Street and Ogden Street.

Detectives said the incident happened after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said after arriving they found two victims each suffering from a gunshot wound, both were taken to the hospital.

According to Greensboro police, the second victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

