Greensboro woman dies following shooting, death being investigated as a homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old woman has died following a shooting in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.
Police said Christina Marie Jones of Greensboro died from her injuries after a shooting on the intersection of South Street and Ogden Street.
Detectives said the incident happened after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said after arriving they found two victims each suffering from a gunshot wound, both were taken to the hospital.
According to Greensboro police, the second victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
The case is now being investigated as a homicide.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
