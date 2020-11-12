'Operation Pressure' | Nine arrested in Reidsville drug bust

The Reidsville Police's Narcotics Unit has arrested multiple people as part of a yearlong investigation.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police have arrested nine people in a drug bust in 2020 following a yearlong investigation dubbed "Operation Pressure", the RPD reports.

"Operation Pressure was developed by the Narcotics Unit within the Reidsville Police Department as a way to combat drug-related issues in the City of Reidsville.

The "Operation Pressure" arrests led to multiple charges like heroin trafficking, possession with intent to sell cocaine and posession of a firearm by a felon, among others, RPD said.

Arrests:

Desmond Jermaine Whitsonat - Madison, NC

Michaelo Lola Ashe - Reidsville NC

James Napoleon Blackwell - Reidsville, NC

Daryl Warren Cochran - Reidsville, NC

Gary Gerrel Pickard - Reidsville, NC

Joseph Lamon Childs - Reidsville, NC

Brionna Lachelle Brooks - Reidsville, NC

Deveron Jordan Broadnax - Reidsville, NC

Tyre Johnson - Reidsville, NC

"The Reidsville Police Department has made great progress in regards to combatting the national opioid crisis and its effects locally." RPD officials said, "Enforcement operations such as 'Operation Pressure' is just one of the many ways the Reidsville Police Department battles the opioid crisis and the effects it has on our citizens."

Outstanding warrants of arrest are still out for the following individuals:

Michelle Lynn Wilson, of Reidsville, NC

Michael Antonia Pass, of Reidsville, NC

Marcus Shane Pickard, of Reidsville, NC

Cameron Nicholas McFalls, of Reidsville, NC

Amber Sheree King, of Eden, NC

Lakisha Levette Webster, of Stoneville, NC