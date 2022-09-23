Woman hit by gunfire after a fight broke out in a parking lot in Winston-Salem

According to police 30 to 40 people were involved in the fight.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Officers got a report of a fight and guns going off at an apartment complex involving 30 to 40 people.

It happened at 705 Bethabara Pointe Circle.

When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone involved in the alleged fight and gunfire going on in the parking lot. Officers canvassed the area and found 11 handgun shell casings and one shotgun shell. They also found two unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire during the shooting.

Around 9:15 p.m., a victim arrived at a local hospital because she had been struck by gunfire.

After investigation, officers said there was a fight in the parking lot of 705 Bethabara Pointe Circle between multiple females. During the fight, a suspect started shooting and the woman was hit one time in the buttocks.

The victim and suspect left the scene before police arrived. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.