Woman shot to death in High Point: Police

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a homicide involving a 23-year-old woman.

Police said Aaliyah Jewles Woods was shot to death Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Park Street.

Police said officers, EMS tried to save Woods but she died from her wounds.

Investigators said they’re still in the process of conducting interviews and searching any people, vehicles, or places that could contain evidence of a crime.

Police have not released any more details at this time.