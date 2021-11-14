Wrong way driver dies in head-on crash on US Highway 29

Investigators said the crash happened after 5 a.m. Sunday.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — One person has died following a wrong way crash on US Highway 29 Sunday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, of Thomasville was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of US 29 in a Kia Optima when they hit Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro head-on.

Investigators said the crash happened after 5 a.m. Officials said Pratt was traveling north on US 29 in a Toyota Avalon. Detectives said Welch died at the scene of the crash.

Pratt suffered minor injuries from the crash and was not taken by emergency services, officials said.

Troopers arrested Pratt during their investigation for driving while impaired. According to investigators, Pratt was taken to the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro.

Officials said all northbound lanes of US 29 were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.