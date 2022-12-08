2022 NC high school graduates enrolling in Community College to get tuition assistance

Qualifying recent high school graduates could have tuition covered at one of "The Great 58" community colleges in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina students who graduated high school in 2022 are eligible to have tuition and fees covered at any of the state's 58 community colleges through the Longleaf Commitment Grant.

The Longleaf Commitment Grant aims to provide students with a more affordable option and greater access to higher education, increasing the talent pipeline for growing industries in North Carolina - health care, energy, information technology, real estate and transportation, among others.

The grant provides between $700-$2,800 to recent high school graduates to cover tuition and fees for up to two years at any North Carolina Community College.

"The Longleaf Commitment Grant makes community college more affordable, increasing academic and career opportunities for students across the state," Chief of Staff at the NC Community College system, Dr. Kimberly Gold said.

Governor Roy Cooper's office launched the Longleaf Commitment Grant in partnership with the NC Community College System and State Education Assistance Authority in May 2021.

The grant demonstrates the state's continued commitment to developing and training a strong, educated workforce. The grant is funded by the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds.

For full-time students to receive funding and take full advantage of the opportunity, they must follow these steps and meet the requirements:

Apply for admission to any North Carolina community college

Complete the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) submission process

Eligibility requirements:

Be a North Carolina Resident

Be a 2022 North Carolina high school graduate (High school equivalency completers (GED, HiSET) are eligible)

Be a first-time college student [Career & College Promise (CCP) and Early/Middle College High School students are eligible]

Be enrolled in a curriculum program for the 2022-2023 academic year

Be taking at least 6 credit hours per semester (Part-time eligible students will receive a partial award)

Be a student who has completed the 2022-2023 FAFSA (with a resulting Expected Family Contribution or EFC between $0-$15,000).