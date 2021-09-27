Alamance-Burlington Schools approves remote learning plan

Students will use various platforms for remote instruction depending upon grade level.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington Schools' Board of Education approved their ABSS remote instruction plan for the school year at Monday night’s meeting.

Board members unanimously voted in favor of the plan. The plan will be used to prepare for severe weather emergencies, the possible closure of a classroom or school, or required student quarantines as a result of COVID-19 exposure, according to school officials.

Students will use various platforms for remote instruction depending upon grade level. Resources include Zoom, Google Classroom, Canvas and more.

According to school officials, students who are provided remote instruction during verified quarantine periods and who participate in that opportunity will be marked as “present off-site” for attendance purposes. Officials said students who are provided remote instruction during verified quarantine periods and who do not participate in that opportunity will be marked as “excused absence quarantine.” Students who are absent from school for reasons other than verified quarantine periods will be marked “absent,” according to school officials.

Multiple parents spoke out during public comment regarding the learning process and procedure for students in quarantine in the school system.

“There is no true protocol in place,” Elizabeth Olive Gilley said. “This leaves students, educators, and nurses in limbo. This is not new, why are we not prepared?”

Gilley said school leaders are “not in touch with what’s going on in classrooms.” She said, “Parents in this community are fed up."

Mike Bridge said his son was in quarantine for 10 days and expressed his concerns for school protocols regarding quarantine.

“There was no guidance. Over a two-week period only two teachers have reached out,” Bridge said. “My son goes back to school tomorrow; how far behind will he be?”

He said there needs to be a better plan in place.