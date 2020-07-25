'Clear as mud' housing refund plans irk college students

COVID-19 has created budget shortfalls that some colleges are looking to remedy by raising tuition rates and adding housing contract updates.

College students are getting ready to return to school in August as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

More and more campuses are sparking frustration by releasing plans to keep students' housing payments, even if the campuses shut down again and go entirely online in the fall.

North Carolina has offered confusing guidance to its public colleges which students and university officials believe are “as clear as mud.”

COVID-19 has created budget shortfalls that some colleges are looking to remedy by raising tuition rates and adding housing contract updates.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoiding touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.