All-online school option coming to Davidson County Schools

The Davidson County Schools Virtual Academy gives students who do not want to attend in-person classes another option.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — As the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of slowing, local school districts are still working to provide safe learning options for hesitant students in the fall.

Davidson County Schools announced in late April a new all-online option for students next school year. The DCS Virtual Academy will provide a full-time learning environment with DCS' curriculum and teachers for students wary of returning to in-person learning.

Applications are open between April 23 and May 7. Students who commit are required to stay in the virtual academy for one entire school year, regardless of the state of the pandemic in North Carolina.

High school students will be able to play sports for their high school provided they find their own transportation to practices.