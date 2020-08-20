Essential workers need more help from schools, Forsyth County mom says

Not everyone is able to juggle the responsibilities of supervising their children's learning because they have to leave home to go to work, Sarah Thompson said.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — It's the fourth day of remote learning and students and teachers are still trying to find their bearing.

Parents are feeling a lot of pressure as kids continue to learn from home. Some parents are able to help with schoolwork while they work from home themselves.

However, not everyone is able to juggle those responsibilities because they have to leave home to go to work and that includes essential and frontline workers.

One Forsyth County mom who works in health care said essential workers need more help from school systems.

"My elementary school child, he doesn't know what a hyperlink is, he doesn't know how to create a word document or a PowerPoint or how to upload a video how to do all these things if they're being asked to do," Sarah Thompson of Clemmons said.

Thompson and her husband work long hours in the health care sector and have three children in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system.

"There needs to be some type of resources allocated especially to essential workers not just health care workers but other essential workers as well. Schools are not childcare but our society is built around that and disrupting that disrupts our entire societal structure," Thompson said.

She wants the school district to provide more flexibility and resources.

"I don't know anyone that can guarantee that they can be home and available to help their child from 11:15 to 3:15 every single day and that's the challenge," Thompson said.