Ring the alarm! GCS offers free firefighter academy for high school seniors

Guilford County Schools and Guilford Technical Community College partner to offer a high school cadet fire program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools hopes to spark student interest in a firefighting career.

GCS partnered with Guilford Technical Community College to launch a high school cadet fire program this Fall. Joel Davis is the director of the Fire Protection Technology Program at GTCC. He said the program will help curb the increasing shortage of emergency service providers in Guilford County.



“They'll learn skills that are necessary to become a firefighter,” Davis said. “Whether it's climbing ladders, dragging hose, a little bit of medical care. They’ll learn how to tie the appropriate ropes and knots, ventilation skills, and forceful entry skills."

The high school cadet program is open to any rising senior at Southern, Ragsdale, Southeast, or Andrews high schools. Students will receive credit for 540 contact hours when they complete the program. Once they finish, students will have one 40-hour class remaining to obtain an accredited firefighter certification.

“We know college isn't for everybody and this just gives them another avenue to pursue a very rewarding and beneficial career," Davis said.

In May, WFMY News 2 sat down with GCS Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley to discuss the district's strategic direction for the upcoming school year. She said finding ways to create a talent pipeline to prepare students for the workforce is a major part of that plan.

"We want to know in fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade what their pathways could be, what the careers they could go into,” Dr. Oakley said. “When businesses and school districts work together we can create high wage, high demand jobs, and have the students ready to fill them immediately.”