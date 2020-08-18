'Can't say we saw this one coming' | Guilford County Schools talks making recorded lessons more widely accessible after statewide glitch on first day

The statewide issue kept students statewide from logging in to online learning services like CANVAS on the first day of school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a statewide glitch that kept students from logging in to online learning services on the first day of remote learning, Guilford County Schools is exploring options in case digital difficulties come up again.

"Especially with so many challenges wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, I can't say we saw this one coming," said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras.

The glitch left students and teachers in the dark on the first day of school across the state of North Carolina.

The digital difficulty kept students from logging onto the online learning system for around two and a half hours, according to the school district.

Even though the issue happened at a state level, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said they're already thinking about other ways to give students access to recorded lesson plans in case this happens again.

"We can certainly use our television station GCSTV but we have so many grade levels so many courses that we have to figure out, how do we provide access to that?" said Contreras.

Contreras said teachers helped things run smoothly by calling students to get them on the same page.

She says if it happens later in the year, students will still be able to get work done.

"Students would already have access to lessons with some of their work so they could just continue with their studies but it was certainly frustrating," she said.

To make sure students are learning the material, the district says it's pushing teachers to start counting attendance at the end of the week after students have turned in assignments.

"Many parents have shared that they cannot log on and help their students until the end of the school day or until the weekend and that’s when they’ll be submitting work," said Contreras.