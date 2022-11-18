x
Ongoing Heating Issues: Guilford County Schools struggle to keep the classroom warm for students across the Triad

The school district says while this issues isn't new, they'll continue to make repairs as quickly as possible.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As temperatures drop, Guilford County Schools struggle to keep the classrooms warm across the Triad 

It's a part of an ongoing problem.

A number of schools in the district reported having problems with the heating units while the GCS Operations team has been turning on heating systems knowing there is cold weather ahead.

As the district is attempting to address repairs quickly as possible, supply chain issues and a lack of staff continue to cause delays in warming up the classrooms. 

The school district said they've made it a part of its procedure to move students around to warmer spaces in the buildings. As well as, encouraging parents to make sure their children bundle up when they're heading to school.

However, these issues aren't new.

An independent study in 2019 identified more than $2 billion in facility needs in county schools. More than 50 percent of school facilities are in poor or unsatisfactory condition.

Repairing heating units happen to be one of those issues that affect the school district's facilities. 

Over time, GCS has received a fraction of the funds needed to fix these issues. 

