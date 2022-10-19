Guilford County Schools show students that possibilities are endless with the CTE job fair

Guilford County Schools hosted a career fair for student to learn more about skilled-trade careers with its Career and Technical education program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today the Guilford County Schools' Career and Technical Education (CTE) program held a career event at the Greensboro Coliseum for 5th graders from all across the county.

The Career and Technical Education (CTE) program aims to help students soar to greatness by giving them information about careers in skilled trades that students can use to start their professional careers.

The CTE program is about exposing kids to various careers at an early age. This career fair, had over 50 professionals from around the triad, with the goal of inspiring the next generation.

Over 800 Guilford County fifth graders made their way to the coliseum to glimpse what their future could look like.

Kanika Lawson is the work-based learning coordinator for the school district and is one of the organizers of this event.

"What they were able to do was tour the coliseum and see what these careers can look like for their future... we had entrepreneurship, enrollment enlistment, different opportunities for students to understand what happens in those careers before they actually get to the booth and see what was in store," says Lawson.

From hair stylists, firefighters, drone pilots, and engineers the options for students to learn were endless, and organizers say, they just want kids to know anything is truly achievable.